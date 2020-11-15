Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.81

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and traded as high as $33.49. Quebecor shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 784 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.22.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

