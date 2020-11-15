Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.81

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and traded as high as $33.49. Quebecor shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 784 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.22.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit