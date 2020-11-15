QunQun Price Up 62.6% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $150,697.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $5.60 and $10.39.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00077907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00422676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.03280220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00027966 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94, $24.68, $50.98, $33.94, $7.50, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.