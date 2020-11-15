Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%.

NYSE:RMED opened at $0.22 on Friday. Ra Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ra Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

