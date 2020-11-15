RChain (REV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $191,075.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $11.81 million and approximately $191,075.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00077759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00432197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.67 or 0.03260406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00027095 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

