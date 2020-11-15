Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $34.33 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, Director Louis Francisco Cimino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,759.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

