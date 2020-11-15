Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67.80 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $154.66 million and approximately $67.80 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00174084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00969917 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00221087 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00097117 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00375421 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

