Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%.

RESN stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Resonant has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $126.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.88.

RESN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Earnings History for Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

