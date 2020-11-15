Reviewing Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) and Optimum Care (OTCMKTS:OPMC)

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) and Optimum Care (OTCMKTS:OPMC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Magellan Health and Optimum Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Optimum Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magellan Health presently has a consensus target price of $94.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Magellan Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magellan Health is more favorable than Optimum Care.

Profitability

This table compares Magellan Health and Optimum Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Health 2.28% 5.57% 2.54% Optimum Care N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magellan Health and Optimum Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Health $7.16 billion 0.30 $55.90 million $3.73 22.81 Optimum Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magellan Health has higher revenue and earnings than Optimum Care.

Risk & Volatility

Magellan Health has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optimum Care has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Magellan Health shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Magellan Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Optimum Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magellan Health beats Optimum Care on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc. provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine. It also contracts with state Medicaid agencies, and the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services to manage care for beneficiaries under Medicaid and Medicare programs, such as healthcare and long-term support services through its network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, nursing facilities, home care agencies, and ancillary service providers. The Pharmacy Management segment comprises products and solutions that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under medical and pharmacy benefit programs. It offers pharmacy benefit management services, such as pharmaceutical dispensing services; pharmacy benefit administration for state Medicaid and other government sponsored programs; clinical and formulary management programs; medical pharmacy management programs; and programs for the integrated management of specialty drugs that treat complex conditions. The company provides services to health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies, and third party administrators. Magellan Health, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Optimum Care Company Profile

Optimum Care Corporation provides healthcare services. The company offers various inpatient and partial hospitalization behavioral health services for patients with acute mental illness through a network of affiliated hospitals, medical centers, and community mental health centers. It also provides assisted living services in a resort atmosphere. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

