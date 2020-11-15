Reviewing Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) & Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Koninklijke Philips pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Koninklijke Philips pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Koninklijke Philips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Philips 5.87% 15.28% 6.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Koninklijke Philips’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Philips $21.82 billion 2.23 $1.31 billion $2.26 23.65

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Otis Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Otis Worldwide and Koninklijke Philips, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otis Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 Koninklijke Philips 1 2 8 0 2.64

Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.57%. Given Otis Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Koninklijke Philips.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Koninklijke Philips shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats Otis Worldwide on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services. The company also offers monitoring and analytics solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; emergency care and resuscitation solutions; data, analytics, and actionable workflow products; and connected care informatics solutions. In addition, it provides power toothbrushes; infant feeding and digital parental solutions; male grooming and beauty products; and kitchen appliances, home care, garment care, and coffee products. Further, the company offers digital frameworks that connect consumers, patients, healthcare providers, payers, and partners in a cloud-based connected health ecosystem of solutions, products, systems, services, and devices. It has a strategic collaboration with BioIntelliSense to integrate BioSticker medical device into the company's remote patient monitoring offering to help monitor at-risk patients from the hospital into the home. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

