Reviewing SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) and SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Beacon Roofing Supply has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SG Blocks has a beta of -6.45, indicating that its share price is 745% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beacon Roofing Supply and SG Blocks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beacon Roofing Supply $7.11 billion 0.36 -$10.61 million $2.26 16.44 SG Blocks $2.98 million 6.87 -$6.92 million N/A N/A

SG Blocks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beacon Roofing Supply.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beacon Roofing Supply and SG Blocks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beacon Roofing Supply 2 5 7 0 2.36 SG Blocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus target price of $29.54, indicating a potential downside of 20.50%. Given Beacon Roofing Supply’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beacon Roofing Supply is more favorable than SG Blocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beacon Roofing Supply and SG Blocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beacon Roofing Supply -1.80% 9.45% 2.45% SG Blocks -521.78% -47.82% -38.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of SG Blocks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Beacon Roofing Supply shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SG Blocks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beacon Roofing Supply beats SG Blocks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems. Its non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products. The company also provides complementary building products, such as vinyl and fiber cement sidings; wallboards; insulations; acoustical ceilings; stone veneers; windows; doors; skylights; gutters and downspouts; decking and railings; air barriers; concrete restoration systems; and steel stud framing and waterproofing systems. In addition, it offers value-added services, including advice and assistance on product identification, specification, technical support, and training; job site delivery, rooftop loading, and logistical services; tapered insulation design and related layout services; metal fabrication and related metal roofing design and layout services; trade credit and online bill pay; and marketing support for contractors. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 529 branches in 50 states of the United States and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc. engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, landowners, builders, and developers. It has operations in the United States and Canada. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

