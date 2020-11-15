Revlon (NYSE:REV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Revlon stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. Revlon has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

