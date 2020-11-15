Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.22

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as low as $3.18. Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 863,068 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $158.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.43.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

