Robert J. Kuta Sells 237 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Robert J. Kuta sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $12,143.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $547,550.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,381,000 after buying an additional 371,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 425,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 167,166 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 296,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 101,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

