Robert L. Jr. Jacks Sells 1,400 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AGYS opened at $33.16 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $772.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Securities raised Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agilysys by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Agilysys by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agilysys by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.