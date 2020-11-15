Robert Richard Long, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $42,930.00.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 575.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGICA shares. ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

