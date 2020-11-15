Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $267.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $267.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.28.

Shares of ROK opened at $239.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.63. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,728 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

