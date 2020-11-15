Ross M. Jones Sells 800 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Ross M. Jones sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $329,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

