Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) & PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) Critical Review

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ross Stores and PreVu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Stores $16.04 billion 2.40 $1.66 billion $4.58 23.61 PreVu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ross Stores has higher revenue and earnings than PreVu.

Profitability

This table compares Ross Stores and PreVu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Stores 4.25% 22.08% 6.67% PreVu N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Ross Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ross Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of PreVu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ross Stores has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PreVu has a beta of -15.73, suggesting that its stock price is 1,673% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ross Stores and PreVu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Stores 1 4 20 0 2.76 PreVu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ross Stores currently has a consensus target price of $105.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Ross Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ross Stores is more favorable than PreVu.

Summary

Ross Stores beats PreVu on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 21, 2020, it operated approximately 1,800 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About PreVu

PreVu, Inc. retails leather accessories, outerwear, and apparel through stores in the United States. Its products include men's and women's fashion leather jackets, handbags, and other accessories. The company offers its products under various trade names, brand names, trademarks, and service marks, including M. Julian, Maxima, Pelle Studio, Wilsons The Leather Experts, Tannery West, Georgetown Leather Design, The Wallet Works, Wilsons Leather, Wilsons Leather Outlet, Handcrafted by Wilsons The Leather Experts, and Vintage by Wilsons The Leather Experts. The company offers its products through its stores in malls and airports. PreVu, Inc. was formerly known as Wilsons The Leather Experts Inc. and changed its name to PreVu, Inc. in July 2008. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. On September 12, 2008, PreVu, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with River Hills PreVu, Inc.

