Roth Capital Upgrades Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Myomo stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.43% of Myomo worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

