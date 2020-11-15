Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.93 ($12.85).

Shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.73. E.ON SE has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

