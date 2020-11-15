Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

RDS-A stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

