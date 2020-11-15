Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDS-A. Piper Sandler raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

