Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.96

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.96 and traded as low as $28.32. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 13,852 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $418.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.1201 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

