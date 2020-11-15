Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAPMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Saipem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS SAPMY remained flat at $$4.25 on Tuesday. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,469. Saipem has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

