Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €12.90 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.93 ($12.85).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.73.

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

