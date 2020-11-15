Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €12.90 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.93 ($12.85).

Get E.ON SE (EOAN.F) alerts:

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.73.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.