Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €165.67 ($194.90).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €150.18 ($176.68) on Wednesday. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €135.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €136.17.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

