SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $304.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,899.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.64. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

