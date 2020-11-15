Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.40 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.00 ($8.24).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.56 ($7.71) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.17. Schaeffler AG has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

