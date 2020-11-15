Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $43.26 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

SRRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.