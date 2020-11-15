Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) versus Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Financial Analysis

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Scorpio Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers $224.58 million 0.71 $44.65 million $11.90 1.09 Castor Maritime $5.97 million N/A $1.09 million N/A N/A

Scorpio Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Scorpio Bulkers and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers 0 2 4 0 2.67 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 177.35%. Given Scorpio Bulkers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scorpio Bulkers is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers -82.21% -1.40% -0.72% Castor Maritime -4.18% -2.08% -1.07%

Volatility and Risk

Scorpio Bulkers has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers beats Castor Maritime on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

