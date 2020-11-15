Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €77.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.45 ($85.23).

ETR:G24 opened at €66.15 ($77.82) on Wednesday. Scout24 AG has a twelve month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.20. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

