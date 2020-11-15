Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 AG (G24.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.45 ($85.23).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €66.15 ($77.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.20. Scout24 AG has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

