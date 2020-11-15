ScPrime (SCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $8,067.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00077759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00174069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027582 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00971951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00221068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 37,015,490 coins and its circulating supply is 30,331,879 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

