Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%.

NYSE SCU opened at $12.74 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $703.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

SCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sculptor Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $34,157.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

