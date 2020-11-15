Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $19.72 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -131.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on SA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

