Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,433 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $54.71. 2,628,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,820. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

