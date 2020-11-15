Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $192.08

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.08 and traded as high as $204.00. Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) shares last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 306,609 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 188.21. The stock has a market cap of $196.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

