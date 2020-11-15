Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Equinix worth $136,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 879.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Equinix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $760.81. 314,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,179. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $780.08 and a 200 day moving average of $737.48.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,355 shares of company stock worth $11,321,174. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

