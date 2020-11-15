Sei Investments Co. Buys 148,927 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,927 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $170,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $9,898,250. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. 30,448,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,787,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

