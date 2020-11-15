Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 181,690 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $82,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 49,120,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,557,714. The company has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

