Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $227,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mastercard by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,245,640,000 after purchasing an additional 62,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.03. 2,393,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,868 shares of company stock worth $175,693,281. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

