Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $185,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,623,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,308,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,360 shares of company stock worth $156,328,732. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.59.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

