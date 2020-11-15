Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 127,010 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $82,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,871,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236,626. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

