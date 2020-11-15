Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,967 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $68,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. 2,911,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

