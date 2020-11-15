Sei Investments Co. Has $148.24 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 168,171 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $148,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in PayPal by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in PayPal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,713,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 321,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,014,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.62. 6,020,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $215.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

