Sei Investments Co. Has $203.68 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $203,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $531.88. 8,669,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,783,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.86.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

