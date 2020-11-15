Sei Investments Co. Has $218.52 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $218,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after buying an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after buying an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,115,000 after buying an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.72. 1,926,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.94 and its 200-day moving average is $140.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

