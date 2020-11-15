Sei Investments Co. Has $90.70 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,845 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $90,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 380.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,343,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

