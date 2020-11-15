Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,416 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.38% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $439,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 104,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,702,000 after purchasing an additional 201,569 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 65,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.09 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.32.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

