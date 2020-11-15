Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,099,670 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14,711.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.51% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $359,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $126,108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,470 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 295.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18,652.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,106,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

